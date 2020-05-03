Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report As of 3 May 2020

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 19,103 as of 03 May.

Increase of 989 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 7,106, followed by Sindh 7,102.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally launched a cash assistance programme for those who have become jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown in the country and vowed that the amount collected under the Corona Relief Fund would be spent in a transparent manner and its audit details would be presented before the nation.

Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar Afridi Saturday said that the UN Refugee Agency has decided to replicate the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Programme by providing cash assistance to 36,000 Afghan refugee families trapped in the lockdown in Pakistan.

Two more patients died, and 33 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Rawalpindi on Saturday, while residents continued to crowd markets and violate social distancing guidelines in shops despite the lockdown.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the coronavirus testing capacity has been increased in the province after the number of the testing labs was increased to eight.

The Pak-Afghan border at Torkham has been reopened in order to allow Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan to return. The decision was taken on the orders of the interior ministry.

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was working with social media companies in a bid to quash misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic — including on more light-hearted apps popular with teenagers.