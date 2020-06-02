Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 2nd June 2020)
Highlights
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 76,398 as of 02 June. Increase of 3,938 new cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 29,647, followed by Punjab 27,850.
- The federal capital with 171 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported a total of 2,589 cases of virus while the death toll reached 28.
- The National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to observe two-day complete lockdown (Saturday and Sunday) in a week across the country besides making decisions for the partial resumption of trains service and repatriation of overseas Pakistanis.
- FAO is currently providing support to Government of Sindh in locust control operation including the Surveillance of locust. FAO is also providing Technical, Operational and coordination support
- Oxfam Pakistan has distributed 212956 items of Personal protective Equipment (PPEs) across the country.
- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) gave cash grant of 8,000 PKR to 9,600 beneficiaries across the country.
