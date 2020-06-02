Pakistan

Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 2nd June 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 76,398 as of 02 June. Increase of 3,938 new cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.
  • The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 29,647, followed by Punjab 27,850.
  • The federal capital with 171 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported a total of 2,589 cases of virus while the death toll reached 28.
  • The National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to observe two-day complete lockdown (Saturday and Sunday) in a week across the country besides making decisions for the partial resumption of trains service and repatriation of overseas Pakistanis.
  • FAO is currently providing support to Government of Sindh in locust control operation including the Surveillance of locust. FAO is also providing Technical, Operational and coordination support
  • Oxfam Pakistan has distributed 212956 items of Personal protective Equipment (PPEs) across the country.
  • Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) gave cash grant of 8,000 PKR to 9,600 beneficiaries across the country.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content