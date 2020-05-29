Pakistan

Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 29 May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 29th May 2020.

Highlights

  • The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 64,028 as of 29th May. Increase of 2,636 new cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.
  • Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.05%.
  • 78% of the total positive cases are men while 22% are females.
  • 34% of men in the positive cases are between the age group of 20-39. Followed by 13% in 40-49 and 12% in 50-59 age group.
  • The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 25309, followed by Punjab 22964.
  • Pakistan records highest number of confirmed cases as well as highest number of deaths in last 24 hours.
  • The economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into poverty by the end of 2020, a joint study by Save the Children and UNICEF.
  • The Baluchistan government has released Rs6 billion to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on provincial economy which has rendered thousands of people jobless.
  • All set for aerial spray to control locust summer breeding. Secretary Agriculture.
  • Locusts could cause a loss of more than Rs500 billion to the agricultural economy if not controlled, warned farmers lobbying group Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB).
  • NDMA has constituted 1,127 teams to conduct locust control operation in effects districts of the country.
  • ADB released a landmark study which maps supply chains for critical products in the global response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, clearing the way for the identification and removal of blockages in their production and distribution.
