Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report As of 29 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 14,885 as of 29 April. Increase of 806 new cases in the last 24 hours.
- The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 5,827, followed by Sindh 5,291.
- South Asia could face a further public health crisis as children miss routine vaccinations, the UN warned on Tuesday, spurring fears that the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic might reverse hard-earned gains in the region.
- Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced an additional salary for all doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals every month from April till the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
- Turkey delivered a second batch of medical supplies to Pakistan on Tuesday to support its fight against Covid-19. "Early this morning, medical aid from Turkey, which consists of 108,000 surgical masks and 31,500 sets of protective suits, were delivered to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the fight against Covid-19," read the statement issued by the Turkish consulate.
- The government of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a concessional loan agreement worth $15 million.
- The Muslim Hands International donated 1000 personal protection kits to the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).
- The fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) hospitals was dispatched on Tuesday. This was stated by spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He said that as many as 126,000 surgical masks, 5,200 N-95 masks, 23,700 protective gears, 7,200 pair of gloves, 4,236 pair of shoes,5,447 surgical caps, 2,627 face shields, 1,034 protective goggles,5,200 sanitizer bottles and 1,720 doctors' gowns have been dispatched.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.