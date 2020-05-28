Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 28 May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 28th May 2020.

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 61,227 as of 28th May. Increase of 2,076 new cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.05%.

78% of the total positive cases are men while 22% are females.

34% of men in the positive cases are between the age group of 20-39. Followed by 13% in 40-49 and 12% in 50-59 age group.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 24206, followed by Punjab 22037.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reverted to the pre-Eid market timings amid spike in the incidence of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Punjab government has approved the use of Actemra, a life-saving drug, for treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in the wake of a sudden rise in the death rate reported by state-run hospitals across the province.

A major locust attack in most cotton zones of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh is likely to severely affect the country’s aggregate cotton production once again.

Federal minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Iman said Prime Minister has handed a task to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to eliminate locusts across the country after declaring national emergency against it.