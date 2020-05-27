Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 27 May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 27th May 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 59,151 as of 27th May. Increase of 1,446 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.07%.

• 78% of the total positive cases are men while 22% are females.

• 34% of men in the positive cases are between the age group of 20-39. Followed by 13% in 40-49 and 12% in 50-59 age group.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 23507, followed by Punjab 21118. • PM Corona relief fund crosses 4 Billion mark.

• NDMA said there was no dearth of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in the country.

• Pakistan, Turkey agree to fight Covid-19 jointly.

• Islamabad witnesses sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

• The United States has announced a new $6 million contribution to fight the coronavirus pandemic for Pakistan.

• Sindh, southern Punjab bear the brunt of locust attacks. The locust attack took place in different areas of Multan, Rajanpur, district Muzaffargarh and Kandhkot. Mango, cotton crops and rice saplings were severely damaged by the attack. In Multan, locusts attacked trees located in parks and at sidewalks at the Qasim Bela, Cantt, Pull Bararan, Old Shujabad road, Chowk Shah Abbas and Vehari Road areas. The locals have called the Government to spray crops from airplanes instead of spraying only certain areas.