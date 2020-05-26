Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 26 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 57,705 as of 26th May. Increase of 1,356 new cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.07%.

• 78% of the total positive cases are men while 22% are females.

• 34% of men in the positive cases are between the age group of 20-39. Followed by 13% in 40-49 and 12% in 50-59 age group.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 22934, followed by Punjab 20654.

• Sindh Government refuted rumors to impose curfew in a bid to contain the coronavirus from spreading faster in the province.

• The Government of Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to work closely for effective containment of the Coronavirus outbreak and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

• Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that Government may re-impose lockdown after Eid if SOP violations continue.

• Prime Minister of Pakistan and Turkish President decided to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries against the Covid-19 pandemic.

• The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide budgetary support of $500 million to Pakistan to mitigate the significant negative economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic