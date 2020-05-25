Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 25 May 2020)

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 56,349 as of 25th May. Increase of 1,748 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.07%.

78% of the total positive cases are men while 22% are females.

34% of men in the positive cases are between the age group of 20-39. Followed by 13% in 40-49 and 12% in 50-59 age group.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 22,491, followed by Punjab 20,077.

The Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, (AKHSP), has planned to set up a testing facility of Covid-19 in Chitral and has started the process of importing the machine and allied equipment.

The Malakand division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) administration has banned entry of tourist during Eid holidays to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The United States of America (USA) will be providing $ 6 million to strengthen Pakistan’s response by expanding training for health workers, prevention of spread in healthcare facilities and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.

The united State of America till date has provided assistance of $21 million to support the response to COVID-19 in Pakistan.