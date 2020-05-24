Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 24 May 2020)

473,636 Test Conducted

54,601 Confirmed Cases

17,198 Recovered Cases

1,133 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 54,601 as of 24th May. Increase of 2,164 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 21645, followed by Punjab 19557.

• National Command and Operation Centre data on coronavirus shows that 72 per cent of total patients are over the age of 50 years

• According to NDMA spokesman, the transported equipment to Sindh province contained 52,500 N-95 and KN-95 masks and 63,000 protective suits. Sharing the details of equipment sent to AJK, he said 5,250 N-95 and KN-95 masks and 6,300 protective suits have been delivered to various hospitals of AJK. Likewise, 8,750 N-95 and KN-95 masks, 10,500 protective suits were sent hospitals of Gilgit-Baltistan. Similarly, face masks, face shields, surgical gloves, shoes cover and safety goggles have also been delivered to the hospitals of different federating units. The seventh tranche of medical equipment and PPEs will be sent to federating units after Eid-ul-Fitr.

• Punjab’s second wild poliovirus (WPV1) case has been confirmed in Dera Ghazi Khan district, which raised tally in the country to 49. First case of Punjab was also detected from DG Khan.

• The chief secretaries agreed to the idea of abolishing testing on the arrival of the passengers and agreed for a strict and proper screening of the passengers arriving at the airports.

• Government of India has suggested to the Government of Pakistan that both countries coordinate locust control operation along the border.