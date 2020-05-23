Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 23 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 52437 as of 23rd May.

Increase of 1743 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 20883, followed by Punjab 18,730.

• World Bank approves $ 500 million for Pakistan to limit COVID-19 impact.

• Chinese Embassy donates 8000 food packages to Afghan refugees.

• Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer will be offered in accordance with the 20-point SOPs formulated by President Arif Alvi and Pakistani ulema of different sects across the country.

• Domestic Flights have resumed at the Bacha Khan International Airport here on Friday.

• The Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations says that desert locust breeding in Pakistan is ongoing across 38 per cent of the land area and warns that the entire country could be under locust invasion if the pest is not contained in time.