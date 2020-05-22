Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 22 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 50,694 as of 22 May. Increase of 2,603 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 19,924, followed by Punjab 18,455.

• The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), UN agencies, donor organizations and Balochistan government have agreed to work jointly to minimize the impact of Covid-19 in the province.

• The capital administration has lifted the ban on intra- and inter-city transport and allowed them to resume their services by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

• The federal government has decided to restore international flights from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

• The Clinical Study Committee of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved five clinical studies on Covid-19 patients.