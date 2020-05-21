Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 21 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 48,091 as of 21 May. Increase of 2,193 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 18,964, followed by Punjab 17,382.

• The Government of Pakistan, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in collaboration with Pakistan Post, have begun the first disbursements of emergency cash assistance to 36000 most vulnerable refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• UNFPA distributed 21,680 personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontline health workers across Pakistan.

• UNFPA launched Neighbourhood Watch Programme in 6 districts of Karachi engaging 600 young people including students, midwives and community workers for raising awareness on COVID-19 among marginalized communities.

• In South Asia, Pakistan has highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths per million.

• The worst locust attack in decades has ravaged standing crops in many areas of South Punjab, causing financial losses worth billions to the farmers.