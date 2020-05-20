Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 20 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 45,898 as of 20 May. Increase of 1,932 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 17,947, followed by Punjab 16,685.

• The Polio helpline (1166) which is being used for COVID-19 has received over 3 million calls and responded to a total of 2.2 million calls. UNICEF supports the 85 agents and the rest are supported by Digital Pakistan.

• Over 200,000 people have benefitted from WASH facilities installed in 225 Health Care Facilities ensuring the availability of safe drinking water and safe excreta management thereby contributing towards reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers.

• National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed that 54 districts of the country were hit by locust attack, 28 districts of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Punjab and five districts of Sindh.

The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown till June 2 in order to stop cases of coronavirus from increasing further in the province • The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million emergency assistance loan to strengthen Pakistan’s public health response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and help meet the basic needs of vulnerable and poor segments of society.