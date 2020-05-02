Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report As of 2 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 18,114 as of 02 May.

Increase of 1,297 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 6,733, followed by Sindh 6,675.

• The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday concluded the delivery of fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits to doctors and paramedic of across country hospitals.

• National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has directed the Rural Support Programs (RSPs) to enhance community mobilization to effectively contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

• The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is assured that Covid-19 is natural in origin, and it is vital to establish the natural host for the virus, after the US president said he had seen evidence it originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

• The Punjab government has constituted a Working Group consisting of local and international experts to assess the health and economic impacts of Covid-19.

• Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has urged the federal and provincial governments to take immediate actions to ensure that employers do not terminate or suspend the employment of workers, particularly women during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. A survey of working women revealed 26 percent of 904 respondents were terminated from their jobs after the announcement of the lockdown by the government.

• Healthcare professionals and staffers continue to be in harm’s way as the provincial tally of doctors diagnosed with coronavirus reached 59 in Balochistan.

• The Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar on Friday issued second COVID-19 performance report, requesting NDMA and PDMA to provide personal protection equipment (PPEs) for employee’s safety and patients care