Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 1st June 2020)

561,436 Test Conducted

72,460 Confirmed Cases

26,083 Recovered Cases

1,543 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 72,460 as of 01 June. Increase of 2,964 new cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 28,245, followed by Punjab 26,240.

• Over 54,000 people contracted the novel coronavirus and more than 1,100 patients died in Pakistan during the month of May.

• According to WHO, availability of enough hospital beds would be a problem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the cases are increasing in an exponential way.

• According to Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), 109 healthcare workers have contracted COVID19, while a total of over 1,900 have been infected across the country.

• International Rescue Committee (IRC) set up handwashing stations for vulnerable communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, benefiting 4,754 people in three districts.

• According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Balochistan is the most affected province by the locust’s attack.

• According to National Locust Control Center (NLCC), joint teams of the provincial departments of agriculture, Federal Ministry of Food Security and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.