Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 18 May 2020)

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 42,125 as of 18 May. Increase of 1,974 new cases in the last 24 hours. The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 16,377, followed by Punjab 15,346. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed the view that the capacity of 30,000 tests per day would be enough for Pakistan to control the spread of the deadly virus. Prime Min­ister of Pakistan is lau­nching a cash disbursal programme under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash for workers who are worst affected by the coronavirus crisis and have become jobless. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that there were 451 ventilators in the provincial government hospitals, and 109 of them were for coronavirus patients. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is launching an appeal of $7M for locust response in Pakistan.