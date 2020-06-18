Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 18 June 2020)
This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 18th June 2020.
973,717 tests conducted
160,118 confirmed cases
59,215 recovered cases
3,093 deaths
HIGHLIGHTS
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 160,118 as of 18th June. Increase of 5,358 new cases, and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 60,138 followed by Sindh 59,983.
- The administration of the federal capital has hinted at imposing lockdown in more areas if people continue to disregard the precautionary protocols for curbing the spread of coronavirus.
- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is taking steps on emergency basis to enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals to the maximum possible level in order to effectively deal with the Corona pandemic.
