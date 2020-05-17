Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 17 May 2020)
373,439 Test Conducted
40,151 Confirmed Cases
11,341 Recovered Cases
873 Deaths
HIGHLIGHTS
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 40,151 as of 17 May. Increase of 1,352 new cases in the last 24 hours.
• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 15,590, followed by Punjab 14,584.
• The Government of Pakistan has announced opening of Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and Chaman crossing points round the clock for six days a week.
• Sindh Government agreed to resume transport services in the province after Eid holidays.
• After having been suspended for nearly two months, a limited domestic flight operation began on Saturday from Karachi airport.
• National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started dispatching medical items, sprayers to provinces for killing the locusts in their respective areas.
• Karachi is likely to experience a mild heatwave starting today for the next two days with mercury rise to 42°C during daytime
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
