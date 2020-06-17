Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 17 June 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 17th June 2020.

942,217 Test Conducted

154,760 Confirmed Cases

58,437 Recovered Cases

2,975 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 154,760 as of 17th June. Increase of 5,839 new cases, and 136 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 58,239 followed by Sindh 57,868.

• The federal and provincial governments decided to seal areas that are affected most by the coronavirus outbreak across the country under the ‘smart lockdown’ strategy.

• As many as 32 localities/hotspots for Covid-19 have been finalized for ‘smart lockdown’ in the provincial capital following presence of huge number of confirmed cases of the virus.

• The Balochistan government has extended ‘smart lockdown’ in the province for another 15 days.

• The number of unemployed people in the country has been estimated to reach 6.65 million during the fiscal year 2020-21, compared to 5.80m of the outgoing financial year.

• A moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 with a depth of 223 km on the Richter scale on Tuesday jolted several parts of the country. No damages or casualties reported yet.