Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 16 June 2020)

914,100 Tests Conducted

148,921 Confirmed Cases

56,390 Recovered Cases

2,839 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 148,921 as of 16th June.

Increase of 4,443 new cases, and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 55,878 followed by Sindh 55,581.

• The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) identified 20 cities across Pakistan with potential Covid-19 hotspots using a strategy termed as 'testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ)'.

• French authorities and media have lauded the quality reusable face masks, bearing the tag of ‘Made in Pakistan, imported by leading companies to cater to the growing demand of people to protect themselves from COVID-19 pandemic in France.

• Prime Minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure supply and availability of the medicines, including necessary injections for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

• The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that surveillance and spray teams of the authority have not detected locust invasion in any district of Punjab in last 24 hours.