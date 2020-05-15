Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 15 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 37,218 as of 15 May. Increase of 1,430 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 14,099, followed by Punjab 13,914.

• Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Thursday called on Minister for Interior Brig(R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and offered aid of 150 million Euros to assist Pakistan in combating the novel coronavirus.

• The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday announced that domestic flights will resume operations from May 16.

• The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) reported on Thursday an increase in Covid-19 infection among patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer

• The Government of Japan will provide fifth tranche of assistance worth $4.003 million to the Government of Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support the government's efforts in combating the novel coronavirus disease.

• Over one hundred healthcare professionals including 50 doctors of the federal capital have been infected while battling with the novel coronavirus.