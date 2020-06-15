Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 15 June 2020)

889,085 Tests Conducted

144,478 Confirmed Cases

53,721 Recovered Cases

2,729 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 144,478 as of 15th June. Increase of 5,248 new cases, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 54,138 followed by Sindh 53,805.

• Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives warned that the coronavirus cases could surge to 1.2 million by the end of July if strict action was not taken against the violators of guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

• The federal capital of Islamabad is turning into hotspot of covid-19 as the Islamabad administration sealed the G-9 sector following more than 400 cases reported from the sector which reached the tally of the total covid-19 infection to 7,163 with 71 deaths.

• The government has launched a helpline to ensure the availability of regular blood as well as COVID-19 plasma, amid a moratorium on blood drives across country due to the rampant spread of coronavirus.

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission is launching training programme to ensure adherence to the social distancing and infection control measures, wearing face mask and hand sanitizing among the healthcare providers in private sector to prevent spread of Covid-19.

• National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far conducted the surveillance of a total of 604,000 hectare of land in vulnerable districts across the country.