Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 15 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 255,769 as of 15 July.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 107,773 followed by Punjab 88,045.

• The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directed the provincial governments and district administrations across the country to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines devised by the Health Ministry in cattle markets to avoid the outbreak.

• According to a notification, the Punjab government has extended lockdown in the province from July 16 to July 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Educational institutions, marriage halls, restaurants and cinema halls would remain closed.

• There are still five areas in the capital considered hotspots for the coronavirus, even though the number of new cases reported every day has stayed below 100 for a few days.