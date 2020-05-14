Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 14 May 2020)

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 35,788 as of 14 May. Increase of 1,452 new cases in the last 24 hours. The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 13,561, followed by Sindh 13,341. A report released by United Nations has named Pakistan among 10 countries where deaths from preventable diseases in children under five could rise by almost 45% over the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic could divert scarce health resources. The number of confirmed patients has been increasing in Rawalpindi with each passing day as on Wednesday 133 more tested positive for Covid-19 in the garrison city while a person died and three recovered. Pakis­tan sees a record jump in Covid-19 cases only days after the reopening of markets, as blatant violation of the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) continued despite repeated warnings by the relevant authorities and sealing of some overcrowded shopping areas. The government on Wednesday al­lowed air transportation of Covid-19 infected bodies to bring back to the country the bodies of Pakistanis who died of the coronavirus abroad. To many farmers in southeast Pakistan, an impending locust attack when summer crops of cotton, sugarcane and rice are being sown, and fruit and vegetables are ready to be picked is a much bigger problem than the coronavirus pandemic.