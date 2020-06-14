Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 14 June 2020)

860,000 Test Conducted

139,230 Confirmed Cases

51,735 Recovered Cases

2,632 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 139230 as of 14th June. Increase of 6,825 new cases, and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 52601 followed by Sindh 51518.

• 1,300 virus hotspots sealed across country after spike in Covid-19 cases. 844 areas in Punjab, 7 in Sindh, 414 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in AJK and 5 in Gilgit Baltistan.

• The COVID19 pandemic has posed special challenges to reformed blood system. The blood donors suddenly vanished and blood banks all over the country faced severe shortages of blood in March this year. Later, due to increased highlighting of the issue in the electronic and social media, particularly by the thalassemia community, the number of voluntary ‘walk-in’ donors in blood banks increased dramatically.The provincial and federal governments have endorsed the use of ‘Convalescent Plasma’ for the treatment of mild to moderate intensity COVID19 cases. As a result, there is now a sudden and desperate demand for ‘Convalescent Plasma’.

• NDMA clears 596,000 hectares of land from locusts.