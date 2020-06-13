Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 13 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 132,405 as of 13 June. Increase of 6,472 new cases, highest till date and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 50,087 followed by Sindh 49,256.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, around 57% of the country’s population is economically vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and between 12.5 million to 19.1 million jobs are at stake because of the partial and complete lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the disease.

U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) started the first of a series of day-long training sessions for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on “Infection Prevention and Control for COVID-19.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have so far treated a total of 590,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operation in the vulnerable districts of the country.