Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 11 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 119,536 as of 11 June. Increase of 5,834 new cases and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 45,463 followed by Sindh 43,790.

• The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided 90 more portable ventilators to all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

• The government has started closing quarantine centers across Punjab, including six in Lahore, following a change in the policy under which the suspected Covid-19 patients were earlier required to quarantine at these centers.

• The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $500million loan to help Pakistan deliver social protection programs to the poor and vulnerable and expand health sector capabilities.

• According to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC), the anti-locust operations have been carried out in an area of 5,668 square kilometers approximately 1.4 million hectares across 51effected districts of the country.