Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 10 May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 10 May 2020.

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 29,465 as of 10 May. Increase of 1,991 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 11,093, followed by Sindh 10,771.

Pakistan opened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman on Saturday to allow return of Afghans to their country.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called for global action against hate speech that has risen alongside the Coronavirus pandemic. Listing examples of hate speech that surfaced during the crisis, he stressed the need to end anti-foreigner sentiments, conspiracy theories and attacks against Muslims on the pretext of the pandemic.

YouTube will give Pakistan $5 million in advertisement grants to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

Sindh government approved on Saturday the release of Rs286 million, besides unfreezing Rs132 million allocated to the agriculture department, for spraying pesticides to eradicate the locust swarms that have already damaged standing crops on over 166,701 acres of land in the province.

Sindh reported a staggering 1,080 new coronavirus cases on Saturday – the highest yet reported by any province in a single day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister has approved establishment of a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar to deal with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus positive patients.