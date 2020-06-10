Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 10 June 2020)

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 113,702 as of 10 June. Increase of 5,385 new cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours. The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 43,460 followed by Sindh 41,303. The World Health Organization (WHO) ranked Pakistan among the top 10 countries in the world reporting the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 and advised the government to enhance daily testing capacity to 50,000 to assess the actual prevalence of coronavirus across the country. After a gap of over two months, Emirates has resumed scheduled services from Pakistan while ensuring implementation of measures for the health and safety of its customers and employees at all contact points. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated total 538,100 hectares of area dur­ing the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country. The Japanese government, in collaboration with a non-governmental organization (NGO) and some private firms, would provide insecticide to Pakistan to support its fight against the desert locust’s attacks.