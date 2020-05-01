Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report As of 1 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 16,817 as of 01 May.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 6,340, followed by Sindh 6,053.

• Another 36 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the capital, the single biggest increase in the city since the outbreak began. The total number of cases in Islamabad is now 297.

• The district administration on Thursday sealed two sectors in the ‘I-10’ block after over 30 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in the area. The administration issued orders of sealing the sectors I-10/1 and I-10/4 also requesting the law enforcement departments to cordon off the area.

• The government has extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 7, 2020, informed Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar on Thursday. The suspension was extended by the government in a bid to avert the spread of novel coronavirus.

• United States of America has allowed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special chartered flights for the first time in history to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

• As the positive cases of the COVID-19 have been surfacing rapidly in the province that is also recording highest number of deaths from deadly virus in the country, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday extended the lock down till May 15.

• The hotline number for registration and redressal of complaints by doctors and medical staff across Pakistan has been launched by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat the pandemic of coronavirus.

• British High Commissioner Christian Turner yesterday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the latest developments of coronavirus pandemic.