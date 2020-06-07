Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 07 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 98,943 as of 07 June. Increase of 4,960 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 37,090 followed by Sindh 36,364.

• National Coordination and Operation Centre (NCOC) held their first meeting with emergency responders in different provinces to discuss the existing mechanism to provide emergency services to the public.

• Federal Minister for Planning and Development urged the nation to show sense of responsibility and discipline as much as to contain the spread of coronavirus as it had shown in the early days of the virus.

• According to the report submitted to Supreme Court by Punjab Government, the entire country is under the threat of an attack by desert locust but around 37% area of Pakistan is more vulnerable to the attack.

• Some 1,124 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were engaged in conducting operation for killing marauding locust swarms destroying standing crops in vulnerable districts of the country.