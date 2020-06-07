Pakistan + 1 more

Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 06 June 2020)

  • The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 93,983 as of 06 June. Increase of 4,734 new cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 35,308 followed by Sindh 34,889, The finance ministry has informed the Senate that the coronavirus pandemic can result in an estimated 3 million people being unemployed and the poverty rate surge to 33.5%..

  • The National Command and Operations Centre launched an app called Pak Nigehban regarding the availability of ventilators in hospitals across the country.

  • Pakistan and India are cooperating with each other to fight desert locust invasion under a forum administered by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

