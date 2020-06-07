Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 06 June 2020)

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 93,983 as of 06 June. Increase of 4,734 new cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Punjab 35,308 followed by Sindh 34,889, The finance ministry has informed the Senate that the coronavirus pandemic can result in an estimated 3 million people being unemployed and the poverty rate surge to 33.5%..

The National Command and Operations Centre launched an app called Pak Nigehban regarding the availability of ventilators in hospitals across the country.