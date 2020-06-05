Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 05 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 89,249 as of 05 June. Increase of 3,985 new cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 33,536, followed by Punjab 33,144.

• The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team comprising specialists and management experts under the leadership of Prime Minister's Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Faisal Sultan would visit various areas of the country to assist local administrations in assessment, needs and requirement.

• A Senate panel asked the government to convene a SAARC conference to formulate a joint strategy to effectively combat coronavirus.

• National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched 126 ventilators and 60 X Ray machines to the federating units to help accommodate Covid-19 patients in their respective jurisdictions.

• Various Countries and donors have pledged around $168 million to fight locust attack in Pakistan.