Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 04 June 2020)

615,521 Test Conducted

85,264 Confirmed Cases

30,128 Recovered Cases

1,770 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 85,264 as of 04 June. Increase of 4,801 new cases and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 32,910, followed by Punjab 31,104.

• The capital administration has sealed nine areas in the capital following massive outbreaks of Covid-19. In addition, 295 new cases of Covid-19 and four more deaths were reported on Wednesday.

• The government of Balochistan decided to ban sharing personal information of Covid-19 positive patients.

• Over 2,550 health workers engaged in the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus have also fallen victim to the disease. The pandemic has so far claimed lives of 25 health workers.

• According to National Locust Control Center (NLCC), the anti-locust operations have been carried out in 5,430 square kilometers approximately 543,036 hectares area in order to eradicate the pests and to save agriculture land, fruit and vegetables farms as well from its negative impacts.