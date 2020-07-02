Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 01 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 213,470 as of 01 July.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 84,640 followed by Punjab 76,262.

• The recovery rate is 47.2 % against the COVID-19 Positive cases.

• The government is following the partial lockdown strategy across Pakistan to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

• As per estimates the GDP of Pakistan will be negative 38% during 2020 due to COVID-19 impact on the economy.

• The Government of Pakistan has allowed air services on major international airports across Pakistan.

• Locust swarms have already started laying eggs in Nagarparkar in Sindh near India Border.

• Locust swarms are also present in the Indus valley and started to form hopper bands in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

• WFP and FAO are jointly launching assessment in locust affected districts across the country to assess the scale of losses and determine the livelihood recovery needs of the targeted communities.