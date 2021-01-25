Pakistan: COVID-19 Protection Sector Dashboard as of December 2020

Pakistan is participating in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 with a total funding requirement of USD126.82m (the protection sector requested USD17.7m) and aims to assist 1.3m people in need, with 5.46 million being most in need of protection interventions. The Protection sector brings together the government with 27 UN and non-governmental organisations, as well as child protection and GBV sub-working groups, to respond to protection risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.