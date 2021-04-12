Pakistan – COVID-19 Point of Entry (PoE) Analysis (March 2020 - February 2021)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in Pakistan, through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database to register points of entry (POE), exit and transit - such as airports, land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions, preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of 12 months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Pakistan mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at POEs in Pakistan. Between March 2020 and February 2021, the land borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan were open for trade of essential goods and only limited crossings of travelers was allowed. Due to emergence of new strains of COVID-19, in February 2021 the Civil Aviation Authority prohibited travelers (other than Pakistani citizens) to enter the country from Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In February 2021, the Torkham border with Afghanistan was opened for pedestrians (except on Sundays) but repatriation of Afghan migrants was still on hold. However, at the Chaman border with Afghanistan pedestrian travel, repatriation and trade activities continued all days of the week. The Wagah border with India remained open for limited cargo transport and repatriation of stranded individuals. In February 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Pakistan assessed 17 POEs. The most common type of POEs reported was airports (9), followed by land borders (6) and blue borders (2). Internal transit points are not taken into account for analysis in this snapshot. During the reporting period (March 2020 – February 2021), the number of assessed POEs increased from 16 to 17 POEs. The status of the POEs changed notably. None of the POEs were fully operational at the beginning of the assessment. However, by February 2021, 12 POEs were fully operational, two were partially operational and three were fully closed.