Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, September 2020

Overview

The Government of Pakistan announced a phased opening of educational institutions from 15 September. All were instructed to strictly adhere to safety measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The total number of cases as of 30 September was 312,263, with 6,479 deaths. There were 8,903 active cases.

The average number of daily confirmed cases remained below 600. One new case was reported among the Afghan refugee community in the past month.

Eighteen Afghan refugees have so far tested positive. Most of them have recovered, but regrettably, five have died.

Following the Government’s announcement to open educational facilities, preparations were under way for the resumption of UNHCR supported vocational trainings in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). Also, most of UNHCR’s regular activities, which were affected by the COVID19, have recommenced. During the reporting period, UNHCR-supported schools and Mother and Child Health Centres in refugee villages, the Proof of Registration Cards Modification Centres, Advice and Legal Aid Centres and the Voluntary Repatriation Centres carried out their regular activities.