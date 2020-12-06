Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, October 2020

Overview

There has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan during the month of October. The country’s apex body on COVID-19, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), warned of a second wave of COVID-19 as the daily average of cases crossed the threshold of 1,000 cases per day on 30 October. The Government has asked the public to follow physical distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings. Further measures to put restrictions on public gatherings are also being considered. The total number of cases as of 31 October was 332,993, with 6,806 deaths. Out of the total 12,121 active cases, 838 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, out of whom 669 were in critical condition. Some 11,283 COVID-19 positive cases are also in isolation facilities or self-isolating at home. No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported among refugee population.

UNHCR is strictly adhering to standard operating procedures for COVID-19 while carrying out its activities. Voluntary returns to Afghanistan from the Voluntary Repatriation Centres in Azakhel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in Baleli, Balochistan has been extended until the end of 2020. Refugees are receiving documentation services from the Proof of Registration (PoR) Card Modification Centres, while the Advice and Legal Aid Centres are providing refugees with legal assistance as needed.