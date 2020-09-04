Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, August 2020

Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan is slowly improving with a smaller number of new cases and deaths reported in the past month. The total number of cases as of 31 August was 295,849 with 6,294 deaths. There were 8,873 active cases while some 280,682 people had recovered. The average number of daily confirmed cases has fallen to less than 500 in the last week of August, as compared to some 1,500 in July. No new cases were reported among the Afghan refugee community. However, seventeen Afghan refugees have so far tested positive and most of them have recovered. Very sadly, five of them have died.

With the downward trend in COVID19 cases, UNHCR is slowly resuming its normal activities after putting in place all possible measures to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. From 17 August, the Proof of Registration Cards Modification Centres (PCMs) resumed their operations to provide documentation services to Afghan refugees. Similarly, UNHCR resumed the voluntary repatriation operation from 10 August 2020.