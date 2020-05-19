Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, 2-15 May 2020
Overview
- The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continues to rise, with the total number growing to more than 36,000 on 15 May 2020, and sadly, with 779 deaths being recorded. 1 No new case has been reported among refugees over the past two weeks, but three Afghan refugees have died so far.
- From 9 May 2020, Pakistan started a phased approach to easing the lockdown restrictions. It aims to reduce the impact of such restrictions on the economy, including on daily wage earners. Factories, offices and shopping areas have been allowed to reopen. Public transportation remains suspended, and international flights will not resume before June. Following the reopening of markets after two months, people crowded commercial areas for Ramadan and Eid shopping. Overcrowding was witnessed, prompting the Government to caution people to observe the precautionary measures.
- On 7 May 2020, the United Nations issued a revised appeal – amounting to $6.7 billion – in order to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and stem the spread of the coronavirus in fragile countries. In this latest iteration of the appeal, Pakistan’s requirements have been included. UNHCR’s revised global appeal has also increased from $255 million to $745 million.
- The Government’s Ehsaas emergency cash assistance programme has reached some 7.5 million deserving Pakistani families, expending nearly Rs.92 billion (approximately $572 million). Families receive Rs.12,000 (approximately $77) to help meet their most urgent needs for four months.