Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, 18 April - 1 May 2020

Overview

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continued to grow. The total number rose to more than 16,800 on 1 May 2020, with 385 deaths.1 Three registered Afghan refugees have died, while another three have tested positive for COVID-19. Government authorities apply the same measures when individuals test positive for COVID-19, regardless of nationality or status.

The partial lockdown was extended until 9 May 2020 and the suspension of international flights will also remain in place until mid-May. At the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Government and religious parties agreed to a 20-point agenda to keep mosques open with precautionary measures.

On 23 April 2020, the Government launched the Pakistan’s Preparedness and Response Plan (PPRP) concerning the medical component (response plan) for the pandemic. The initial nine-month Plan, requiring $595 million, was endorsed by the UN, international financial institutions and donors.

Pakistan will scale up its emergency reponse, improve awareness-raising, expand surveillance and deliver essential medical equipment to health facilities, among other measures.