Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, 18 April - 1 May 2020

  • The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continued to grow. The total number rose to more than 16,800 on 1 May 2020, with 385 deaths.1 Three registered Afghan refugees have died, while another three have tested positive for COVID-19. Government authorities apply the same measures when individuals test positive for COVID-19, regardless of nationality or status.

  • The partial lockdown was extended until 9 May 2020 and the suspension of international flights will also remain in place until mid-May. At the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Government and religious parties agreed to a 20-point agenda to keep mosques open with precautionary measures.

  • On 23 April 2020, the Government launched the Pakistan’s Preparedness and Response Plan (PPRP) concerning the medical component (response plan) for the pandemic. The initial nine-month Plan, requiring $595 million, was endorsed by the UN, international financial institutions and donors.
    Pakistan will scale up its emergency reponse, improve awareness-raising, expand surveillance and deliver essential medical equipment to health facilities, among other measures.

  • Pakistan previously announced an $8 billion relief package to respond to the impact of COVID-19. The Government’s BISP/Ehsaas emergency cash assistance programme has reached some 5.9 million of the most needy Pakistani families, expending Rs.72 billion (approximately $460 million). Families received Rs.12,000 (approximately $77) to help meet their most urgent needs for four months.

