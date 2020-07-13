Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, 16 June - 1 July 2020
Attachments
Overview
The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continues to grow. As of 1 July, the total number of cases reached 213,470, with 4,395 deaths being recorded. 1 Seventeen refugees have tested positive, and sadly, four have died.
Restrictive measures and the more extensive use of smart lockdowns have continued. Educational institutions and many offices remained closed, and public gatherings banned. However, more people were seen in marketplaces and public spaces. Pakistan’s international airports were opened from 20 June for regular flights. Domestic flights were allowed to operate with precautionary measures in place.
Speaking at the 13th meeting of the Friends of Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (FOSSAR) on 24 June, the Federal Minister of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Mr. Mehboob Sultan, described the strain of hosting refugees and the decline in support for Iran and Pakistan. He called for more equitable responsibility and burden-sharing by the international community. He also emphasized how the COVID-19 pandemic has had an significant impact on refugees, particularly the daily wage earners. The Ambassador of Germany, H.E. Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck, hosted this meeting in Islamabad. On the occasion, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Mr. Shukrullah Atif Mashal, noted that refugees are key stakeholders in the Afghan peace process. He expressed concern over the pending extension of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and the access of undocumented Afghans and Afghan citizen card (ACC) holders to basic services. UNHCR’s Representative, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, briefed on the Support Platform for the SSAR and the importance of additional investments to achieve solutions. She informed that the Support Platform’s “Core Group” would be created for strengthened action and engagement towards attaining the three principal SSAR goals.