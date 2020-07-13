Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, 16 June - 1 July 2020

Speaking at the 13th meeting of the Friends of Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (FOSSAR) on 24 June, the Federal Minister of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Mr. Mehboob Sultan, described the strain of hosting refugees and the decline in support for Iran and Pakistan. He called for more equitable responsibility and burden-sharing by the international community. He also emphasized how the COVID-19 pandemic has had an significant impact on refugees, particularly the daily wage earners. The Ambassador of Germany, H.E. Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck, hosted this meeting in Islamabad. On the occasion, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Mr. Shukrullah Atif Mashal, noted that refugees are key stakeholders in the Afghan peace process. He expressed concern over the pending extension of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and the access of undocumented Afghans and Afghan citizen card (ACC) holders to basic services. UNHCR’s Representative, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, briefed on the Support Platform for the SSAR and the importance of additional investments to achieve solutions. She informed that the Support Platform’s “Core Group” would be created for strengthened action and engagement towards attaining the three principal SSAR goals.