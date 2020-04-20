Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: COVID-19 external update, 1-17 April 2020
Overview
- The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continues to grow. The total number reached 7,025 as of 17 April 2020, with 135 deaths. In urban areas, two registered Afghan refugees have died. Another two have tested positive for COVID-19.
- On 14 April 2020, the general lockdown was extended for another two weeks until 30 April 2020. Flights as well as intra- and inter-city public transportation remained suspended. However, some sectors, including agriculture, construction and small businesses, such as barbers, electricians and plumbers, were allowed to resume their economic activities.
- The Government of Pakistan has started disbursing cash assistance to some 12 million families through the BISP/Ehsaas emergency cash programme. Families will receive a total of Rs.12,000 (approximately $73) to help meet their most urgent needs during a period of four months.
- Between 6 and 9 April 2020, the Torkham and Chaman borders were temporarily reopened. Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals crossed over to Afghanistan with very limited immigration control or respect for social distancing.
- In order to facilitate the movement of goods to landlocked Afghanistan, the Government of Pakistan allowed the movement of cargo to Afghanistan from 10 April 2020. The trucks will operate three days a week. The movement of people remains suspended.
- As part of a coordinated response, the National Disaster Management Authority requested the activation of specific sectors including Health, Food Security, WASH, Nutrition, Logistics, Emergency Communication, and Women and Children Protection. The draft Coordination Framework, including sector leads, is currently being discussed between the United Nations and the Government of Pakistan.