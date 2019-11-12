Pakistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Recent drought conditions continue to negatively impact vulnerable populations across Pakistan, exacerbating humanitarian needs in the country. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that drought had adversely affected approximately 5 million people in Pakistan as of September, with effects of the drought on local communities persisting in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan and Sindh provinces despite average monsoon rains in May–August. In response to drought-induced humanitarian needs, USAID is supporting programs to provide emergency food assistance, bolster livelihoods opportunities, and address water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) gaps for affected communities in the two provinces.