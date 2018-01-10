10 Jan 2018

Pakistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 10 Jan 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

• Approximately 155,200 refugees and undocumented persons return to Afghanistan from Pakistan between January and November 2017

• GoP restrictions constrain INGO activities in Pakistan

• USAID responds to needs of vulnerable returnee populations in FATA and KPk

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• More than 155,000 registered and undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan to areas of origin in Afghanistan from January –November , representing a substantial decrease compared to the more than 370,000 registered returnees from January – December 2016, the UN reports. An estimated 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees remain in Pakistan, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) .

• Displacement continues in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPk) Province , where more than 29,300 households—many of whom lack sufficient access to food , shelter, and critical services —remained internally displaced as of November 30, the UN reports.

• With more than $62 million in FY 2017 funding, the U.S. Government (USG) continues to respond to ongoing food , shelter, health, protection and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) need s generated by the complex emergency in Pakistan .

