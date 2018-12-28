Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (November 2018)
BACKGROUND
The Community-Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) for Refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal of the strategy is for refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.
The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
Networks of outreach volunteers to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.
Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners and communities in the practice of community-based protection.
Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.
Support to positive behaviour change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.
OUTREACH VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES
Outreach volunteers in Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab organized events to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Events included sporting matches, street theaters, speeches, and community awareness sessions.
50 outreach volunteers in Surkhab, Saranan, Katwai, Zarh Karaiz and Chaghi refugee villages in Baluchistan province have participated in a polio eradication campaign by conducting a door to door campaign and community mobilization on importance of the polio vaccination for children.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, outreach volunteers initiated a Whatsapp group and a Facebook page for sharing information and to improve coordination on community actovities. Information regarding scholarships, school admission process,
VRC closures/openings, and PoR card extensions is now shared by outreach volunteers through these online platforms.
Refugee community in I-12 Afghan settlement in Islamabad constructed a six room school with the support of a philanthropist through Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.