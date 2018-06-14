Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (May 2018)

BACKGROUND

The Community Based Protection (CBP) and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) for Afghan Refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal of the CBP and Outreach Strategy is for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers: