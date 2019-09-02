Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (July 2019)
BACKGROUND
The Community-Based Protection (CBP) and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) for refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal of the strategy is for refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.
The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
A Network of outreach volunteers (OVs) to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.
Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners, and communities in the practice of community-based protection.
Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.
Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.
HIGHLIGHTS
During the month a total of 227 community visits to refugee settlements were held by UNHCR and Partners. The objective of these community visits were to sensitize, empower and mobilize community on mainstreaming of health & education, voluntary repatriation,
PoR card modification, legal assistance, skills development and livelihood programmes.
As part of the advocacy for refugees CBP continues to establish links with government and non-government service providers. Meetings with local government bodies, institutes working for child protection, health and livelihoods.