Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | January, 2020
BACKGROUND
In 2019, UNHCR engaged in intensive consultation with stakeholders and refugee communities to revise the Community-Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy for Afghan Refugees (2017-2019). In January 2020, the operation endorsed the Community-Based Protection (CBP) Strategy (2020-2022). The new strategy seeks to operationalize CBP through four strategic priorities; a) enhance outreach and communication; b) ensure access to needed services; c) promote empowerment leading to self-reliance; and d) strengthen partnerships and coordination. UNHCR, in collaboration with its partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanitation Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.
The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
Enhance outreach and communication
Ensure access to needed services
Promote empowerment leading to self-reliance
Strengthen partnership and coordination
HIGHLIGHTS
UNHCR’s CBP team and partners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad distributed 100 outreach volunteer kits which included a bag, a cap for male OVs/scarf for females, a torch, notebook, pen and an umbrella (including 41 females).
The first batch of seven (07) Afghan refugee girls from Kot Chanda Refugee Village (RV) Mianwali school funded by UNHCR and run by Commissionerate of AfghanPunjab, who had appeared in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination Sargodha, Punjab for the first time in academic year 2019 has successfully passed their examination with A+ grades.
UNHCR’s CBP team in Quetta held a meeting with the Women Technical Training Centre (WTTC) aiming to expand the network of CBP referral partners in Baluchistan to meet the basic needs of refugees.