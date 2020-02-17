Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | January, 2020

BACKGROUND

In 2019, UNHCR engaged in intensive consultation with stakeholders and refugee communities to revise the Community-Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy for Afghan Refugees (2017-2019). In January 2020, the operation endorsed the Community-Based Protection (CBP) Strategy (2020-2022). The new strategy seeks to operationalize CBP through four strategic priorities; a) enhance outreach and communication; b) ensure access to needed services; c) promote empowerment leading to self-reliance; and d) strengthen partnerships and coordination. UNHCR, in collaboration with its partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanitation Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

Enhance outreach and communication Ensure access to needed services Promote empowerment leading to self-reliance Strengthen partnership and coordination

HIGHLIGHTS